West Bengal to mark Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s 125th birth anniversary with year-long events

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Written by Debadrita Basu
The Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government has announced year-long celebrations to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
The decision, taken following a Cabinet resolution earlier this month, aims to commemorate Mookerjee’s life and legacy through a series of cultural, academic, and public outreach initiatives. Mookerjee was born in Kolkata on July 6, 1901.
According to the order, the program will focus on promoting awareness among younger generations about Mookerjee’s contributions to education, public service, and nation-building, while also encouraging academic research and publications related to his life and work. The initiative also seeks to highlight Bengal’s intellectual and political contributions to India’s history and foster greater public engagement with the state’s heritage.
At the district level, year-long events including cultural festivals, exhibitions, seminars, and public outreach programs will be organised through libraries, museums, and cultural institutions. To oversee implementation, the state has directed the formation of a District Level Syama Prasad Mookerjee 125 Celebration Committee in each district, which is to be chaired by the respective district magistrates. The committees will also include senior administrative and police officers, education officers, and representatives from municipal bodies. Local MPs and MLAs are also expected to be part of the committees.
A special focus on educational institutions across the state has been emphasised. They have been instructed to hold special assemblies and programs as part of the observance.
These will include lectures in colleges and universities, as well as essay, debate, and quiz competitions for students.
The celebrations will also include a series of heritage and archival initiatives. The government has proposed the restoration and preservation of sites associated with Mookerjee, alongside the establishment of permanent galleries or exhibitions dedicated to his life and contributions. In addition, archival records, speeches, and correspondence related to Mookerjee will be digitised, and commemorative plaques are set to be installed at significant locations across the state.
(Debadrita Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)
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