West Bengal to mark Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s 125th birth anniversary with year-long events

Written by Debadrita Basu

The Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government has announced year-long celebrations to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The decision, taken following a Cabinet resolution earlier this month, aims to commemorate Mookerjee’s life and legacy through a series of cultural, academic, and public outreach initiatives. Mookerjee was born in Kolkata on July 6, 1901.

According to the order, the program will focus on promoting awareness among younger generations about Mookerjee’s contributions to education, public service, and nation-building, while also encouraging academic research and publications related to his life and work. The initiative also seeks to highlight Bengal’s intellectual and political contributions to India’s history and foster greater public engagement with the state’s heritage.