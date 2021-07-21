West Bengal: To boost Covid fight, SBI hands over equipment to CISF

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was on Tuesday provided with equipment to fight Covid-19 by the State Bank of India (SBI) to support the force in its fight against the virus.

The SBI Foundation and SBI Local Head Office Kolkata headed by R K Mishra CGM provided essential equipments to the Team of CISF led by LK Haokip Senior Commandant and CASO ASG Kolkata. Items provided include Oxygen Concentrators, Battery Operated Sanitizer Sprayers, Electrical Operated Disinfecting Fogger Machine, Pulse Oximeters, Hand Liquid Sanitizers and Hand Gloves. SBI Local Head Office, Kolkata CGM RK Mishra appreciated the role of CISF in securing airport and ensuring smooth operation even during the pandemic.

“The CISF expresses its gratitude and appreciation for the noble gesture which will motivate its personnel deployed at NSCBI Airport Kolkata in discharging aviation security duties,” read a statement issued by the CISF.