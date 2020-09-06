West Bengal to attend virtual meet on NEP on September 7

Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee will take part in a virtual meeting on New Education Policy (NEP), 2020 that will be chaired by President Ramnath Kovind on Monday. The meeting will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Governors, education ministers, secretaries as well as Central University Vice Chancellors of all states and Union Territories.

After attending a Teachers’ Day programme on Saturday, Chatterjee said, “We will participate in the virtual meeting on NEP on Monday along with my Higher Secondary Education Secretary. We will voice our government’s stand on the policy.”

During his speech, Chatterjee criticised the Centre’s proposed NEP. However, he added that irrespective of differences, the state government was ready to sit at the discussion table.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday paid homage to former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. She tweeted, “Homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India and world-renowned philosopher, on his birth anniversary.”

She added, “Today is Teachers’ Day. Teachers are our gurus. The guru-sishya parampara is a gift of India to the world. In recognition of the contribution of teachers in schools, colleges and universities, our Government felicitates outstanding teachers with “Siksha Ratna Samman” on Teachers’ Day.”

Taking to Twitter, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote, “On Teacher’s Day I pay my tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, eminent teacher, philosopher, scholar, statesman and author. Teachers are our gurus. The guru-sishya parampara is a gift of India to the world. We need to accord highest respect to our teachers.”

