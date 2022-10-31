West Bengal: TMC worker killed, 2 injured as assailants on bikes open fire

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Sunday, a day after he was shot at by some assailants in North 24 Parganas district’s Naihati town, police said.

Zakir Hussain, the victim, was sitting at a tea shop with his friends in Shivdaspur locality of Naihati when 10-12 bike-borne people came and hurled some bombs before opening fire at him, officials said.

“Hussain received three bullets injuries while two others were injured in the bomb attack. The injured were first taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital in Kalyani where Zakir Hossain died today,” a local resident of the area said.

The victim underwent a four-hour-long surgery, but to no avail.

The incident is likely to be a fallout of a long-standing land dispute between two groups, it is learnt. Police were deployed in large numbers in the area to avoid any untoward situation, officials said.

Hussain was an active worker of the TMC in the area and was president of the High Madrasa School. Local residents demanded strictest punishment for the culprits.

“The incident appears to be a result of an old land dispute. A case has been registered and investigation is on,” said an official.

TMC MLA Partha Bhowmick said, “The Shivdaspur area was once infested by crime. It is an extremely unfortunate incident. We are with the family.”

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, “TMC men are killing their own party workers. Sometimes it’s for commissions, syndicates or land. All goons have become TMC workers across West Bengal, not just Naihati.”