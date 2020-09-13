TMC to protest BJP’s agri policy on Sept 16, Mamata likely to join

Ahead of 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC is gearing up to fight tooth and nail against the BJP by taking on the Centre’s programmes. (File)

The farmers’ organisation of the Trinamool Congress, Paschimbango Trinamool Kisan O Khetmojur Congress, will organise protests against the Centre’s agricultural policy across the state on September 16. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to take part in the protest.

Planning the protest in a unique way amid the Covid-19 pandemic, agitators will queue up at their agricultural fields while maintaining social distancing and raise slogans against the Centre’s “lack of steps for the welfare of farmers”.

State president of the organisation, Becharam Manna, said: “We have already selected seven to eight places in Howrah and Hooghly districts. The Chief Minister may join the protest at any one of these sites.”

He said, “The central government is meting out stepmotherly treatment towards West Bengal. After cyclone Amphan ripped through the state, the Centre did not keep its promise to help our state. Our agricultural land got severely damaged and huge amount of crops destroyed. But the Centre did not help the farmers with a single penny. We will protest against the agriculture policy of the Centre that does not focus on farmers’ welfare.”

Ahead of 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC is gearing up to fight tooth and nail against the BJP by taking on the Centre’s programmes.

A senior TMC leader said, “We lost our vote bank in the village areas in the last Lok Sabha elections. To tide over the problem, the chief minister has to reach out to the farmers. BJP has already started campaigning among the farmers. So, to counter the BJP, this protest will help us gain momentum.”

He further said, “After Amphan, the TMC’s popularity took a hit in rural areas. The party is facing corruption charges involved in relief work. To alleviate the damage and revive its image, the party is planning to focus on a few more programmes at village and district-levels.”

