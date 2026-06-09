West Bengal: TMC out of Kolkata Municipal Corporation as CM Suvendu Adhikari dissolves Board, appoints administrator

Three days after TMC leader Firhad Hakim resigned as Mayor of Kolkata, the BJP government in West Bengal, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday dissolved the governing Board of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), and appointed IAS officer Smita Pandey as its administrator.
This marks the end of the TMC’s 16-year rule in the civic body that began in 2010. In the 2011 KMC elections, the TMC had 136 councillors in the 144-member corporation.
The Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, in its order on Monday, said that with the dissolution of the KMC board, all councillors, members of the mayor-in-council, committee members, and the chairperson would vacate their offices in accordance with the provisions of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980.
Following Hakim’s resignation on June 5, the state government had issued a show-cause notice to the municipal corporation, warning that the absence of leadership could disrupt civic services and create obstacles for Kolkata residents.
The corporation was given until Monday to declare a new mayoral candidate. However, after the TMC failed to name Hakim’s successor within the three-day mandatory window, the state government moved forward with the dissolution.
Explained
What the law says
Under Section 117(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980, the state government holds the power to dissolve a municipal board if it is deemed incompetent, persistent in negligence, or unable to perform its statutory duties.
According to the order, Pandey, as the administrator of the civic body, will oversee the daily operations until fresh elections, which are due later this year.
Hakim had resigned as Kolkata mayor, saying he could no longer discharge his responsibilities in the manner he believed the post required. His resignation came a day after Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty and her Chandannagore counterpart Ram Chakraborty quit their posts. There has been a series of resignations by TMC councillors and civic office-bearers across municipalities in different parts of the state since the party lost to the BJP in the Assembly elections.
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Earlier in the day, Hakim met rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee in the Assembly, fuelling speculation that the four-time MLA and a long-time close aide of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee may jump ship and join the dissidents’ camp.
Speaking to mediapersons after an hour-long meeting, Ritabrata, who claims to have the support of 60 MLAs, said he has a long-standing personal relationship with Hakim, but remained tight-lipped about immediate formal steps. “Bobby da (Firhad Hakim) is the former Mayor of Kolkata… he was at our place for a long time today… No signatures were done today because a separate letter will have to be given. When the Speaker returns, we will sit and discuss about those who want to submit letters,” Banerjee added.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More