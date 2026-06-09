West Bengal: TMC out of Kolkata Municipal Corporation as CM Suvendu Adhikari dissolves Board, appoints administrator

Three days after TMC leader Firhad Hakim resigned as Mayor of Kolkata, the BJP government in West Bengal, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday dissolved the governing Board of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), and appointed IAS officer Smita Pandey as its administrator.

This marks the end of the TMC’s 16-year rule in the civic body that began in 2010. In the 2011 KMC elections, the TMC had 136 councillors in the 144-member corporation.

The Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, in its order on Monday, said that with the dissolution of the KMC board, all councillors, members of the mayor-in-council, committee members, and the chairperson would vacate their offices in accordance with the provisions of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980.