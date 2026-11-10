TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das was arrested by West Bengal Police from Kolkata airport on Monday in connection with an FIR filed on September 5, accusing him of rape, extortion and other criminal offences.

Das told reporters outside the airport he was not aware of the charges. “I am being made to sign papers. I don’t know what allegations are against me or why I have been arrested.”

Police said the MLA was wanted in several criminal cases, including the one in the September 5 FIR.

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According to police, Das was arrested while he was about to board a flight to Mumbai. The operation was carried out by Baruipur District Police in coordination with the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.