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- Kolkata
- Mamata Banerjee
- TMC
- West Bengal
TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das was arrested by West Bengal Police from Kolkata airport on Monday in connection with an FIR filed on September 5, accusing him of rape, extortion and other criminal offences.
Das told reporters outside the airport he was not aware of the charges. “I am being made to sign papers. I don’t know what allegations are against me or why I have been arrested.”
Police said the MLA was wanted in several criminal cases, including the one in the September 5 FIR.
According to police, Das was arrested while he was about to board a flight to Mumbai. The operation was carried out by Baruipur District Police in coordination with the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.
The Mamata faction of the TMC questioned the timing of the MLA’s arrest. “I do not know the details of Paresh Ram’s case, but the timing raises questions. As long as he was with Ritabrata faction of the Trinamool, the police took no action. He (Das) recently wanted to return to Mamata-di’s camp. Only then did the police claim that he ‘wanted to flee’ and therefore ‘must be arrested’,” MLA Kunal Ghosh said.
Meanwhile, a team of Delhi Police visited the residence of ex-CM Mamata Banerjee Monday and served her a notice in a 2013 case of alleged assault of a public servant during a protest.