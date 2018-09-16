West Bengal: TMC leader’s son held in BJP worker’s murder

TMC leader Shristhidhar Mahato’s son Sandip Mahato was arrested by CID Saturday in connection with the murder of BJP worker Trilochan Mahato. So far four were arrested in this case.

Mahato was found hanging from a tree on May 30 in Balarampur village located in Purulia district. A note was found on him which read that he was killed for being a part of BJP.

As per sources, West Bengal CID also arrested another person’s namely Jagabandhu Mahato. “Sandip and Jagabandhu have been arrested in connection with Trilochan Mahato’s case and have been remanded to nine days police custody”, said an official.

