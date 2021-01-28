Bengal: TMC govt passes resolution against farm laws in Assembly, BJP stages walkout

Amid unruly scenes in the West Bengal Assembly, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government Thursday passed a resolution demanding a complete repeal of the Centre’s three contentious farm laws.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee moved the resolution even as the BJP MLAs rushed to the well of the House, claiming the TMC government has launched a “misinformation campaign” against the laws. The BJP, led by their legislative party leader Manoj Tigga, later staged a walkout shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Centre should withdraw the three laws. She demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene an all-party meeting to discuss the process of withdrawal of these laws.

“We oppose the anti-farmer laws. We demand their immediate withdrawal. Either the Centre should withdraw the laws or step down,” the chief minister said.

Banerjee said the Centre, which has in the past waived corporate loans, should also extend the same benefit to farmers.

Speaking on the Republic Day violence, Banerjee claimed the Delhi police “mishandled” the tractor parade by farmers and it was their “intelligence failure”. “Delhi police is to be blamed for that. What was the Delhi police doing? It was a complete intelligence failure. We will not tolerate farmers being branded as traitors. They are the assets of this nation,” she said.

She also appealed to the Congress-Left Front alliance to keep the differences aside and come together in support of the farmers.

Before West Bengal, the state governments in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Kerala have adopted resolutions against the farm laws.