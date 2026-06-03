Trinamool dissolves party units after rebels’ defiance show, says will introspect

The Trinamool Congress leadership, stunned by the defiance of 60 of its 80 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday, has decided to dissolve all party committees and frontal organisations. The party leadership has said that it will undertake a “comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level” before reconstituting its organisational structure.

The party’s statement came hours after Ritabrata Banerjee, a Trinamool MLA expelled for anti-party activities, reached the Assembly along with 59 other legislators backing him for the Leader of the Opposition. This was an open challenge to Mamata Banerjee, who has endorsed Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition in the House.

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Shortly after, the Trinamool Congress said in a statement on X, “After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect.”

“The party will undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level. Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted and announced in due course,” the statement added.

“The party remains committed to strengthening its organisation and preparing it to meet future challenges with renewed vigour and purpose,” the statement added.

After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect. The party will undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection,… — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 3, 2026

Ritabrata Banerjee was expelled along with another MLA, Sandipan Saha, after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said they had complained to Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose that their signatures on a Trinamool communication that endorsed Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition were forged.

Chattopadhyay is a Trinamool veteran and holds the record of being the only MLA in Bengal to win 10 consecutive Assembly elections. He has been with Mamata Banerjee since the Trinamool Congress was founded in 1998 and was the candidate to be elected under the Trinamool banner in a 1998 by-election. He has held multiple portfolios in the Trinamool governments, including Minister for Agriculture, Minister-in-Charge of Parliamentary Affairs, and Minister of Power and Non-Conventional Energy Sources.

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Wednesday developments in the Assembly are playing out against what is being seen as an unravelling of the Trinamool Congress in the aftermath of its drubbing in the Bengal polls.

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A large chunk of the party’s 80 MLAs have skipped meetings called by Mamata Banerjee of late. In fact, when Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata to protest against post-poll violence and the attack on her nephew and Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, only eight MLAs were seen by her side.

The rebels have stated in their letter that they recognise Mamata Banerjee as their leader and want Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

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Party leaders close to Mamata Banerjee said the rebellion has shaken the leadership. “This move by more than two-thirds of our MLAs not only showed their displeasure with Abhishek Banerjee as our All India General Secretary, but is an act of defiance against Mamata Banerjee. This proves that the majority of the MLAs are not under their control,” said a senior Trinamool Congress leader close to Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP, meanwhile, has maintained that this is an internal crisis in the Trinamool Congress.

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The loyalists

The eight MLAs who accompanied Mamata Banerjee during the protest are Nayna Bandyopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Kunal Ghosh, Biman Bandopadhyay, Sovondeb Chattopadhyay, Madan Mitra, Ashok Deb and Asima Patra. Many of them, such as Mitra, Hakim, Sovondeb Chattopadhyay and Ashok Deb, have been with Mamata Banerjee since the birth of Trinamool Congress in 1998 and are still with her.

Madan Mitra, MLA from Kamarhati, has held crucial ministerial portfolios in Trinamool governments and stuck to the party even after he was sidelined.

Firhad Hakim, the Mayor of Kolkata, was re-elected to the Assembly from the Kolkata Port constituency this time. He has previously served in the West Bengal cabinet, holding portfolios for Urban Development, Municipal Affairs, Housing, and Transport.

Hakim has been named the Chief Whip of the Trinamool Congress in the Assembly, a move rebel MLAs have challenged.