West Bengal: TMC councillor shot at, injured in Barrackpore

North Barrackpore councillor Champa Das was shot at in the leg by unidentified people near her home in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

The incident took place around 8 pm, when Das, the councillor of North Barrackpore Municipality’s ward number two, was standing near her home. The attackers arrived on a bike, and fired at her. As the councillor fell, local people and party workers rushed towards her, while the attackers fled. She was first taken to a local hospital, and then admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

State Food Minister Jyotipriyo Mulllick accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack on the councillor. However, Noapara BJP MLA Sunil Singh dismissed the accusation. “The police should properly probe why the female councillor was shot at by miscreants,” he added.

