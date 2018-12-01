West Bengal: TMC, BJP teams reach Nadia, one more arrested

The Trinamool Congress and BJP sent delegations to visit Shantipur area of Nadia on Friday, two days after the hooch tragedy that has claimed 12 lives so far. While the BJP accused the ruling party of earning large sums of money from the sale of spurious alcohol, the Trinamool asked local authorities and police to work together to curb the menace.

The visits coincided with the police making another arrest in the case, said sources.

The BJP delegation, led by party national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy, met the victims’ families and visited the local hospital. “BJP has banned the sale of liquor in the states where it rules. Why can’t the TMC government also ban the sale of liquor in West Bengal?” Roy said.

Vijayvargiya questioned the state government for allowing so many liquor shops in the state. “It is acomplete failure of the government. If illicit alcohol is supplied from Bihar and Jharkhand, then why can’t their officials stop it? Instead of putting blame on other states, if they start tracing the actual people (in the hooch trade), half of them would be from TMC.”

“It seems that liquor sale is a great source of money for TMC. Licensed shops pay revenue to the government and unlicensed ones pay the party. Hence, they overlook and allow mushrooming of illicit liquor shops in the state,” he added.

TMC leaders could not be reached for comment on the BJP’s allegations. Minister Partha Chatterjee, the TMC in-charge of Nadia, also met the family members of those affected.

“Mamata Banerjee has always stood with the people of Bengal. This is an unfortunate incident and we are extending all support to the family members of the victims,” he said. “There is lack of awareness amongst people who consume such illicit alcohol. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have to work in coordination,” he added.