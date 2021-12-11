West Bengal: Tiger spotted at Buxa reserve after 23 years

A Royal Bengal tiger was spotted at Buxa Tiger Reserve on Friday night after 23 years, the West Bengal government officially informed Saturday. State Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mullick said a team of four officers have been sent to North Bengal to assess the situation after the news came in.

Mullick said, “It is good news that after 23 years a tiger was spotted at the Buxa reserve. With no trace of the big cat for so many years, Buxa had lost its identity as a tiger reserve in the eyes of the National Wild Life Board. The situation will now change. A team has been sent to survey the situation of the forest and we are planning to grow the number of tigers in the near future.”

While the tiger was caught in a camera trap, its footprints were traced Saturday morning.

Incidentally, last month, a black panther was also captured in the camera traps set up at the Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar. Pictures of the majestic big cat had soon gone viral on social media platforms.

Black panthers, although rare, can be seen in good numbers at Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary and Anshi Dandeli Sanctuary in Karnataka and Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve in Tamil Nadu.