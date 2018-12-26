West Bengal: Three of a family killed in accident

Three members of a family were killed Tuesday afternoon when the bike they were on was hit by a lorry in Purulia.

The deceased were identified as Sumit Layek (48), his wife Chandrani Layek (41) and their daughter Debasmita Layek (15), all residents of Purulia.

Police said that Sumit, an employee of Purulia Sadar hospital, was taking his wife and daughter to her grandparents’ house in Bankura’s Saltora area when a lorry hit their motorcycle.

“The motorcycle was hit from behind and all of them died on spot,” said a police officer. Their bodies were sent for post mortem. The lorry has been seized, however, its driver and the helper managed to escape from the spot. A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused, said police.