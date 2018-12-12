West Bengal: Three held for BJP worker’s murder

The police on Tuesday arrested three people in connection with a BJP worker’s murder in Kanksha area of West Burdwan.

Police sources said the accused, identified as Sukumar Saha, Jaharul Mirda and Sheikh Hiran, have been remanded to police custody for nine days. Another man, Sheikh Saiful, is still at large, they added.

“Three persons have been arrested as per the complaint received. Raids are continuing to trace others,” said a police officer.

Sandip Ghosh (21), the BJP booth president of Kanksha block, was shot dead on Sunday night. Ghosh was returning home at around 10 pm from Saraswatiganj village of Malandighi Anchal after attending a block-level BJP meeting, when he was shot. The BJP claimed that the Trinamool Congress was behind the attack, which the ruling party denied.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders were detained after they demonstrated in Durgapur to protest the party worker’s death. State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu and party state women’s wing president Locket Chatterjee were among those detained. They were released by police.

“We came here to pay our respects to our worker and seek justice for him. We will fight till we get justice for him,” said Basu.

Meanwhile, a 12-hour bandh that the party had called for in Durgapur did not have much effect, and the town’s activity remained normal.