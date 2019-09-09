West Bengal: Three civic volunteers try to prevent man from getting lynched, face attack by mob

Three civic volunteers were attacked allegedly by a mob during their bid to rescue a person from being lynched on the suspicion of child lifting in West Bardhaman district’s Asansol Saturday night. One person was arrested in connection with the alleged attack on the volunteers, while the suspected child-lifter was also nabbed.

Police sources said the incident took place at Hirapur area in Asansol, where the local people were beating up a person suspecting him to be a child-lifter. The three civic volunteers, present nearby, went to the person’s rescue, but they in turn were allegedly beaten up by the enraged mob.

Hirapur police went to the spot and rescued all four persons. The mob also allegedly vandalised police vehicles.

All four were taken to a local hospital, from where the civic volunteers were released after first aid.

A senior police officer said the suspected child-lifter has been arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a local resident. “We are investigating the matter. We have arrested one person in connection with the attack on the civic volunteers,” said the senior police officer of the district.

The incident comes a week after West Bengal Assembly passed a Bill against incidents of lynching, providing for life imprisonment to those injuring a person and capital punishment for causing death.