West Bengal: Three actors defeat jokes, opponents to double celeb House quotient

Six celebrity-turned-politician won big from their respective constituencies, four of them representing the BJP and two on BJP ticket.

Actors and political novices Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, who were badly trolled after their names were announced as candidates from Basirhat and Jadavpur respectively, won their seats with a massive margin.

For the BJP, actor Locket Chatterjee became a first-time MP.

The trio join will three seniors from the film fraternity, who have won a second time.

TMC’s Dev emerged victorious for the second time from Ghatal constituency, winning with more than 1 lakh votes against former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh. BJP’s Babul Supriyo won from the Asansol seat for the second time, defeating TMC candidate and veteran actress Moon Moon Sen.

Actor-turned-politician Satabdi Roy of TMC also retained her Birbhum seat — Roy polled 6,54,077 votes and defeated BJP’s Dudh Kumar Mondal by nearly 1 lakh vote.

Mimi won from Jadavpur constituency by over 2.9 lakh vote. She defeated BJP candidate Anupam Hazra and veteran CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya. While Mimi got 6,88,472 votes, which is close to 47.9 per cent, Hazra managed to get 27.4 per cent votes, which comes to 3,93,233. Bhattacharya, who stood at the third position, received 3,02,264 votes, which is close to 21 per cent of total vote share.

“I pledge to work for you all as I always say you (voters) are my pride , my honor and my backbone to stand upright and will always be. Thank you”, Mimi wrote on Twitter, hours after she was declared winner from her constituency.

Actor Jahan, who along with Mimi had sparked off number of memes and jokes for contesting the elections, also registered her victory from Basirhat Parliament constituency, which in the past had witnessed a number of communal incidents. Nusrat defeated her nearest rival BJP’s Sayantan Ghosh by 3,50,369 votes. It was a successful political debut for the actress who got 7,82,078 votes, which is 54.6 per cent of the total vote in her constituency. She, too, thanked the people of Basirhat for voting in favour of her.

“Thanks to my lovely people of Basirhat. You are my family — my strength. Thank you for all your blessings and support. I dedicate myself to service of our nation. Looking forward to carry many more development work for #BasirhatConstituency,” she tweeted.

BJP candidate from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee, who entered politics a few years ago is also a well-known face in Bengali films and TV shows. Locket won by 73,362 votes, defeating her nearest rival TMC’s Ratna De Nag. Locket is also the head of the BJP women’s cell in Bengal.

Supriyo, a well-known singer, defeated Sen by a massive margin of 1.97 lakh votes. The sitting BJP MP bagged 6.32 lakh votes, while Sen received 4.35 lakh votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Supriyo had won from Asansol constituency by a margin of 72,956 votes against his nearest opponent TMC’s Dola Sen.