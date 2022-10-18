West Bengal: TET-qualified candidates seeking job appointment letters protest

Demanding that they be given appointment letters for teaching jobs immediately, a large number candidates who have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014 staged a sit-in on Monday outside the office of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area.

The protesters claimed that despite appearing in the interviews after clearing the TET 2014 they did not get jobs through a panel constituted for the same. The board had said that the tenure of the panel has expired and these candidates would have to appear in fresh exams.

“We do not want to appear in fresh exams as announced by the state education department. We should be appointed in state-run and state-aided schools as per the previous merit list. We don’t want to be a part of the new requirement process. We want appointment letters immediately. Our movement will continue till we get it,” said Paromita Pal, a protesting candidate.

Before staging the sit-in, the protesting candidates blocked the Karunamoyee crossing in Salt Lake. Despite repeated requests from the police, they refused to call off their agitation. Later, a four-member delegation met WBBPE president Goutam Pal and submitted a memorandum. “We held a talk with the board president who has assured us that he would look into our demands,” said another candidate.

The WBBPE president was not available for comment.