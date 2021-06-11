West Bengal: Ten injured as groups clash in Hooghly

Ten people, including a few policemen, were injured in a clash over pricing of illegal liquor at Chandannagar in Hooghly district late on Wednesday night. At least six people were arrested.

The incident took place in Urdibazar area where CrPC section 144 has been imposed in wards 5, 6, 7, 11 and 12. Markets in the area were shut. The fight began between the owner of the illegal shop and a group of people over pricing. Soon a member of the group started throwing bottles on the floor and the matter escalated. The two groups pelted each other wit stones.

In another incident, tension prevailed at Tiljala in Kolkata on Thursday after two groups clashed with each other. A huge police contingent was deployed in the area.

This made Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to question the law-and-order situation again. took to Twitter questioning law and order situation in State.

“Administration @MamataOfficial must take all steps to maintain peace and calm in Chandannagar and in Ballygunge Tiljala area. Stern message to police @KolkataPolice @WBPolice @HomeBengal must be sent to contain sliding situation.Time to hold concerned accountable,” he tweeted.

He appealed to the CM to contain the “volatile situation from worsening”.