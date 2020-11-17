West Bengal: Teen girl ‘kills self’ after her morphed pics shared online

The girl's family said she killed herself as she felt embarrassed to face people. She was found hanging in her home in the morning.

A teenager was found dead in her home in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Monday morning after her morphed photos were circulated on WhatsApp and social media.

The Class 11 student is believed to have died by suicide. She allegedly received threats that her morphed pictures would be shared on the internet. Initially, no one took those threats seriously. Her family claimed that later they approached the police but they did not take the complaint seriously.

“She was found dead in her home. The investigation is on. We have received a complaint and her mobile has been taken,” said an official.

According to sources, the girl received a few WhatsApp messages from her friends who informed her about the morphed pictures being shared on social media. Soon, her relatives also came to know about it.

Her family said she killed herself as she felt embarrassed to face people. She was found hanging in her home in the morning. Later in the day, her neighbours and friends protested with the body, and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

