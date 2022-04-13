Recruitment scam: 4-week stay on order summoning minister to appear before CBI, ruckus in Calcutta High Court

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court Wednesday extended for four weeks a stay on an earlier order that directed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a corruption case involving the school education department.

Meanwhile, a commotion occurred near the courtroom of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is hearing the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment case, as pro-Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawyers allegedly boycotted it and tried to block others from entering.

Following the clashes between lawyers on Tuesday, protests erupted in courtroom 17 of the Calcutta High Court Wednesday too. Protests were staged in front of Justice Gangopadhyay’s courtroom and it was reported that no lawyer was being allowed to enter the courtroom. But Bikadh Bhattacharya, Bikwadal Bhattacharya and some other advocates tried to enter the room and that created commotion.

On Tuesday, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered Chatterjee, who was previously the education minister, to appear in front of the CBI within 5.30 pm. However, within half an hour, a division bench, comprising Justice Subrata Talukder and Ananda Kumar Mukherjee, stayed the order till 10.30 am on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, after hearing the case, the division bench extended the stay for four weeks. The division bench further ordered that till the case is disposed of, the CBI cannot investigate the case. The court ordered the ‘Bagh Committee’ to enquire about the alleged ‘Grouo C’ scam. Earlier, the ‘Group D’ scam enquiry also was given to the ‘Bagh Committee’.

Meanwhile, president of the Bar Association Arunabha Ghosh, said: “What happened in the high court from Tuesday is unprecedented. The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court called me and I said, you have to take action against this. If anybody does not like the judgement of any judge, they can appeal to the higher court, even in the Supreme Court. But, this type of hooliganism can not be tolerated.”