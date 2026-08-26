West Bengal man attacks teacher with belt after son is scolded

CCTV footage shows the father of the student entering the classroom, talking to students, and then suddenly attacking the Bengali teacher with his belt. (Representational image)

A Class 11 student’s father was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a teacher with a belt at a school in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, the police said.

The viral video of the incident shows Debabrata Das, father of the student, entering the classroom at Haripada Institution in Gopalnagar, talking to the students, and then suddenly removing his belt and attacking the Bengali teacher, Arun Das, for allegedly scolding his son, said an officer.

According to school authorities, the incident took place on Monday after some students, including Debabrata Das’ son, had allegedly begun shouting and creating chaos during the registration process for Class 11 students. Arun Das, who was in charge of the registration work, had reprimanded the students to maintain silence. As the situation escalated, Debabrata Das was called to the school, following which he attacked the teacher.