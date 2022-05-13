scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

West Bengal: Sworn in as MLA, Babul Supriyo inducted into 4 Assembly panels

The former Union minister, who quit the BJP for the TMC last year, was absorbed as member of Home, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Law and Correctional Administration standing committees of the House.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 13, 2022 3:39:48 am
Babul Supriyo, West Bengal government, Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsTMC MLA Babul Supriyo

Day after  being read his oath of office by the Deputy Speaker, TMC MLA Babul Supriyo was on Thursday inducted into four standing committees of the Assembly.

The former Union minister, who quit the BJP for the TMC last year, was absorbed as member of Home, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Law and Correctional Administration standing committees of the House. The same was formally communicated through notification issued by the Assembly on Thursday.

Supriyo’s induction into the Assembly panels set off speculation among a section of  the ruling party that he may not be made a minister in the near future. A senior state cabinet minister said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not want to give a cabinet berth to Babul Supriyo so soon after being elected an MLA, as it might trigger an adverse reaction within the party.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Assembly rules stipulate that a standing committee member cannot be a member of the cabinet at the same time and has to step down from the panel in order to become a minister.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?Premium
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
More Premium Stories >>

However, some other TMC leaders said the former BJP leader could become a minister ‘any day’. A senior TMC leader close to Supriyo said, “It is just a matter of resigning from the standing committees. He can do that any day.”

Supriyo contested and won from Ballygunge Assembly constituency after the seat fell vacant with the death of former state TMC stalwart Subrata Mukherjee.

More from Kolkata

After winning the seat by a comfortable margin, it was speculated that he might get the transport or sports and youth affairs portfolio. However, the TMC top leadership has now ruled out chances of him being a minister anytime soon.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement