West Bengal: Sworn in as MLA, Babul Supriyo inducted into 4 Assembly panels

Day after being read his oath of office by the Deputy Speaker, TMC MLA Babul Supriyo was on Thursday inducted into four standing committees of the Assembly.

The former Union minister, who quit the BJP for the TMC last year, was absorbed as member of Home, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Law and Correctional Administration standing committees of the House. The same was formally communicated through notification issued by the Assembly on Thursday.

Supriyo’s induction into the Assembly panels set off speculation among a section of the ruling party that he may not be made a minister in the near future. A senior state cabinet minister said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not want to give a cabinet berth to Babul Supriyo so soon after being elected an MLA, as it might trigger an adverse reaction within the party.”

Assembly rules stipulate that a standing committee member cannot be a member of the cabinet at the same time and has to step down from the panel in order to become a minister.

However, some other TMC leaders said the former BJP leader could become a minister ‘any day’. A senior TMC leader close to Supriyo said, “It is just a matter of resigning from the standing committees. He can do that any day.”

Supriyo contested and won from Ballygunge Assembly constituency after the seat fell vacant with the death of former state TMC stalwart Subrata Mukherjee.

After winning the seat by a comfortable margin, it was speculated that he might get the transport or sports and youth affairs portfolio. However, the TMC top leadership has now ruled out chances of him being a minister anytime soon.