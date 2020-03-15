Nine more people test positive for swine flu in West Bengal

A senior official on Friday had said that at least 13 people, including two children, had tested positive. According to the health department, the total number of confirmed cases was 22. A senior official on Friday had said that at least 13 people, including two children, had tested positive. According to the health department, the total number of confirmed cases was 22.

Nine more people, including six members of a family, tested positive for swine flu (H1N1), a Health Department official said on Saturday.

The six affected family members are residents of Metiabruz in Kolkata and had been admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata.

A senior health department official said, “The number may increase in the coming days. The symptoms of swine flu and coronavirus are almost same and people should stay alert.”

A woman from Manipur, and two children — a 10-year-old girl from Hooghly district and a 23-month-old from Odisha — are being treated for swine flu at a private hospital in the city’s southern part, an official said. “The state government is in constant touch with the authorities of the medical institution.”

