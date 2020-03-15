Nine more people test positive for swine flu in West Bengal

Nine more people, including six members of a family, tested positive for swine flu (H1N1), a Health Department official said on Saturday.
The six affected family members are residents of Metiabruz in Kolkata and had been admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata.
A senior official on Friday had said that at least 13 people, including two children, had tested positive. According to the health department, the total number of confirmed cases was 22.
A senior health department official said, “The number may increase in the coming days. The symptoms of swine flu and coronavirus are almost same and people should stay alert.”
A woman from Manipur, and two children — a 10-year-old girl from Hooghly district and a 23-month-old from Odisha — are being treated for swine flu at a private hospital in the city’s southern part, an official said. “The state government is in constant touch with the authorities of the medical institution.”
