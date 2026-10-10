West Bengal employees told to surrender Swasthya Sathi health cards by October 31

The government issued a notification in this regard as it was found that many employees and pensioners were taking advantage of the state government’s Health Service Scheme as well as the Sasthya Sathi and Ayushman Bharat Schemes.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 10, 2026 05:20 PM IST
Swasthya SathiThe notification said the West Bengal government employees must submit a formal declaration and proof of surrender, with non-compliance leading to suspension of medical benefits and disciplinary proceedings for employees.
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The West Bengal Government has directed employees and pensioners enrolled under the West Bengal Health Scheme (WBHS) to surrender any Swasthya Sathi or Ayushman Bharat cards held by them or their beneficiaries by October 31. They must submit a formal declaration and proof of surrender, with non-compliance leading to suspension of medical benefits and disciplinary proceedings for employees.

A notification in this regard was issued on Friday as it was found that many employees and pensioners were taking advantage of the state government’s Health Service Scheme as well as the Swasthya Sathi and Ayushman Bharat Schemes.

The notification stated, “It has come to the knowledge of the government that certain employees and pensioners, including those from the All India Service (AIS) may be holding Swasthya Sathi and/or Ayushman Bharat cards for themselves and/or their beneficiaries despite being enrolled under the West Bengal Health Scheme (WBHS).”

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Also read | Bengal gets Rs 3,000 crore Central aid, Ayushman Bharat card rollout from July: Suvendu

The notification further said that those employees and pensioners who hold/held such cards for themselves or their beneficiaries are required to submit a formal declaration in the prescribed format along with the proof or acknowledgment of surrender.

The declaration and surrender proof must be submitted by the employees to their respective head of office, and by the pensioners to their respective office where they are required to submit their WBHS claim.

The order directed all heads of offices, DDOs and Pension Sanctioning Authorities to receive these declarations, verify the enclosed proof of surrender, and maintain a compliance log.

It also stated that failure to comply with the directions within the prescribed time limit will result in temporary suspension of all medical facilities and benefits extended under the West Bengal Health Scheme (WBHS).

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“In the case of an employee, it shall additionally constitute misconduct, leading to the immediate initiation of formal disciplinary proceedings under the applicable Service Rules,” the notification read.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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