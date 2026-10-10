West Bengal employees told to surrender Swasthya Sathi health cards by October 31

The notification said the West Bengal government employees must submit a formal declaration and proof of surrender, with non-compliance leading to suspension of medical benefits and disciplinary proceedings for employees.

The West Bengal Government has directed employees and pensioners enrolled under the West Bengal Health Scheme (WBHS) to surrender any Swasthya Sathi or Ayushman Bharat cards held by them or their beneficiaries by October 31. They must submit a formal declaration and proof of surrender, with non-compliance leading to suspension of medical benefits and disciplinary proceedings for employees.

A notification in this regard was issued on Friday as it was found that many employees and pensioners were taking advantage of the state government’s Health Service Scheme as well as the Swasthya Sathi and Ayushman Bharat Schemes.

The notification stated, “It has come to the knowledge of the government that certain employees and pensioners, including those from the All India Service (AIS) may be holding Swasthya Sathi and/or Ayushman Bharat cards for themselves and/or their beneficiaries despite being enrolled under the West Bengal Health Scheme (WBHS).”