‘Write Durga Puja, not Sharodotsav’: Suvendu takes a dig at CPI(M) bookstalls

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the CPI (M) and other Left parties during his Assembly speech on the West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Amendment Bill, which will empower the state government to transfer employees from one university to another. Various teachers’ associations and academics had opposed the move.

“If you don’t like your transfer order, there is a way out. You can quit the job and become a party wholetimer with a “jhola” (bag) on your shoulder and sell Ganashakti,” he said, referring to the CPI (M) mouthpiece in West Bengal.

Adhikari also criticised the Left’s use of the term ‘Sharodotsav’ instead of ‘Durga Puja’. “I would like to urge Puja committees to allow CPI(M) to set up Marxist book stalls with ‘Durga Puja’ written on the banner, instead of ‘Sharodotsav’,” he added.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Continuing his attack on the Left, he said, “If you write ‘Red Salute to Kishenji’ or ‘Free Palestine’, we will answer you in Subhas Chandra Bose’s language, not Gandhiji’s.”

Saying it was “high time to uproot Naxal and similar Left forces”, Adhikari also targeted the faculty at Jadavpur University. “You believe in an equal society. We are trying to equal universities. We are trying to send good intellectuals to weak universities. What is wrong in that?” he asked. Adhikari said experienced teachers could be sent to institutions in places such as Jhargram and Cooch Behar, creating an exchange of human resources between universities.

Adhikari also referred to the 1970 murder of former Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Gopal Sen. He said the government would set up a panel to investigate the incident, if necessary.

He further claimed that the Opposition’s defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections stemmed from what he termed “disrespect” for the saffron colour and predicted that it would also lose the upcoming by-elections.

Story continues below this ad

In defence of the Bill

Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay also defended the Bill, pointing out that nine universities that were established during the Trinamool Congress “don’t have even one permanent faculty”. “We are trying to use the expertise of strong universities to uplift the excellence of weaker universities,” he said.

“We are not here to control anything. We want to remove disparity among universities. Is this wrong? Some of our MLAs said this Bill will be misused, but I can assure you that that will not be allowed. We will break the unholy nexus in some universities,” Chattopadhyay added.

Curbing autonomy: CPI(M) MLA Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman, the lone CPI(M) MLA, said the Bill was being brought to control “one particular university”. “They can’t combat Leftists politically so now they are trying to curb Left parties by bringing such bills. They are basically curbing the autonomy of the universities, which will diminish the quality of education,” he added.

Responding to Adhikari’s remarks on Palestine, Rahman said: “The chief minister can issue threats against writing ‘Free Palestine’…we will write such slogans again and again because our country supports Palestine. I think he has not heard what former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said on the issue.”