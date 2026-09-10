Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari: Will uproot those who chant ‘Free Kashmir’, ‘Lal Salam’ from Jadavpur University

Leading the Gerua Samman Yatra (Saffron Honour March) to the gates of Jadavpur University in Kolkata, where the Left and Right wing students’ groups have been fighting for the ideological control of the campus, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that he has taken a vow to “uproot” the forces that chant slogans of “Free Kashmir” and “Lal Salam to Maoist Kishenji”.

Addressing a gathering outside the campus after leading the 3-km march from Golpark carrying a saffron flag and joined by a large number of monks and BJP workers chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Adhikari described the university as “a centre of excellence” and land of Sri Aurobindo.

“The West Bengal chief minister knows how to wipe out ‘Kashmir Mange Azadi’ and ‘Lal Salaam to Kishenji’ from Jadavpur,” he said.

Kishenji, a top Maoist, was killed in a police encounter in Paschim Medinipur in 2011.

“I have taken a vow that from Jadavpur, the land of Sri Aurobindo and a centre of excellence, I will uproot those who raise ‘Kashmir Mange Azadi’ (Kashmir wants freedom) slogans and those who have supported them,” added Adhikari, who was dressed in saffron.

Asserting that he would not tolerate any insult to the “saffron” colour, which is associated with Hindus, Adhikari announced that he would visit the area again.

“To teach a lesson to those who are insulting the country, I will come here once to recite the Gita and again to recite the Hanuman Chalisa,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

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Suvendu also announced a three-day Vedic recital programme at Jadavpur University, appealing to people to participate in it.

“This is the land of Swami Vivekananda, and saffron will remain here,” he said. “You will clean them out, won’t you? Is everyone prepared?” he told the gathering.

The mobilisation comes amid a political and ideological battle at Jadavpur University, one of the country’s top varsities, where clashes and slogan wars between Left-wing students’ groups and the RSS-affiliated ABVP have intensified in recent days.

The march was held less than a fortnight after Adhikari attended a programme outside the Jadavpur University campus, where around 10,000 people sang the full version of the national anthem, ‘Vande Mataram’.

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Participating in that event, the West Bengal Chief Minister had targeted both the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the TMC, accusing them of allowing “nationalism to fade from public consciousness”. —With PTI Inputs