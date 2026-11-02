In a first, BJP government in Bengal to give jobs to families of those killed in ‘political violence’ since 2001

Six months after coming to power in West Bengal, the BJP government has launched a scheme to provide Group D jobs to one eligible family member of those killed in incidents of “political violence” in the state since January 1, 2001.

In a notification issued by the state Home and Hill Affairs Department on October 30, the government said additional Group D posts would be created for the scheme as a one-time exception for the victims of political violence.

This is for the first time that a state government has decided to give jobs to the victims of “political violence”

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“The state of West Bengal has witnessed numerous incidents of political violence, resulting in loss of human life and in many of those cases, those killed were the sole breadwinners of their families… In order to mitigate the economic hardship of the indigent families after the death of their breadwinner, and to extend dignified rehabilitative support to such families, the state government was actively considering providing government employment (Group D post) to one eligible family member of persons killed in political violence,” the notification, signed by state Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal, read.