‘Will police throw rasgullas if attacked?’: Suvendu Adhikari defends encounter killing

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Monday issued a strong defence of the police following an encounter in the North Dinajpur district, where the accused in the rape and murder of a minor was killed in retaliatory police firing.

Addressing the political uproar triggered by the incident, Adhikari, who also holds the state’s Home portfolio, said, “If someone tries to kill the police, will the police throw rasgullas? Is it the police’s job to keep guns in their pockets? The police have dealt with it in accordance with the law. The police were attacked, and the police did what they had to do.”

The incident follows similar recent encounters in Baruipur, Gaighata, and Dhulian. Adhikari directed the police to take independent action in cases of crimes against women and children.

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“In our West Bengal, if there is rape, murder, or any atrocity against our sisters and daughters, there will be justice. We have given the police a free hand. They will do whatever is necessary. They will do what is required, depending on the situation. And that is happening as well. We want to issue a warning to the mafias involved in drug trafficking, rapists, and illegal infiltrators: there is no place for you in this state. This government is extremely strict and firm on all these matters.”

Speaking at a programme organised by local businessmen, Adhikari vowed to crack down on extortion, hooliganism, illegal land transfer fees, and syndicate control, calling these practices the “disease of the Trinamool era.” Urging citizens to inform the police, local MLAs, or MPs, he said, “People did not vote for a change of faces. They voted for a change in the system.”

Attack on police outside Abhishek Banerjee’s house

Adhikari also addressed a recent incident in front of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s house where police personnel were attacked.

Without naming Banerjee directly, Adhikari warned that anyone who slaps, glares at, hits, or threatens the police will face cases. “The police have been injured. The police have undergone medical examination. And cases have been filed against the names of those identified from the video showing obstruction of the police in the discharge of their official duties.”

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“We will also conduct a custody trial. There is no question of sparing anyone. And the few goons arrested are not all from Harish Chatterjee Street. They are from Ekbalpur. What were these specific people from Ekbalpur doing there at two in the night? That is why they have been arrested. The police have been instructed. They will arrest those seen in the video. And the political people who have been seen there, those who are leaders of sorts, in your words, action will also be taken against them after investigation.”

MP Abhishek Banerjee had criticised the police response, claiming that those who came to attack his house remain free while victims are taken into custody. He said that the Kolkata police, once compared to Scotland Yard, has turned into a ‘Royal Scandal Squad’.