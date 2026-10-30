‘Will defeat you in your Diamond Harbour seat in 2029 polls’: Bengal CM challenges TMC MP Abhishek

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday challenged Mamata-AITC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, that he would defeat him in his home turf in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Abhishek is an MP from the Diamond Harbour constituency, a seat he has held since 2014.

Adhikari said, “If you (Abhishek) have courage, fight from Diamond Harbour in the 2029 polls. Take my word, I will defeat you with at least one extra vote than you won in 2024. Even CPI(M) will support you, (but) your security deposit will be forfeited.”

In the 2024 general elections, Abhishek retained his Diamond Harbour seat with a margin of more than seven lakh votes.