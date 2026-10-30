‘Will defeat you in your Diamond Harbour seat in 2029 polls’: Bengal CM challenges TMC MP Abhishek

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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday challenged Mamata-AITC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, that he would defeat him in his home turf in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Abhishek is an MP from the Diamond Harbour constituency, a seat he has held since 2014.
Adhikari said, “If you (Abhishek) have courage, fight from Diamond Harbour in the 2029 polls. Take my word, I will defeat you with at least one extra vote than you won in 2024. Even CPI(M) will support you, (but) your security deposit will be forfeited.”
In the 2024 general elections, Abhishek retained his Diamond Harbour seat with a margin of more than seven lakh votes.
The chief minister made the remarks while addressing a ‘Janta Darbar’ at the BJP office in Salt Lake.
Referring to Abhishek’s recent allegations about the police “implicating the TMC workers in false cases”, Adhikari said the MP was making “incoherent statements” as he suffered from “sodium-potassium imbalance”.
“He (Abhishek) must be suffering from sodium-potassium imbalance. Let him go to New York (for treatment); we will give the necessary NOC (no objection certificate),” the chief minister said when asked about the TMC leader’s comment.
On Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee, while speaking to journalists, had said that if the police implicate Trinamool workers in false cases, “no one will be spared”. He alleged that some police officers were filing false cases against the party workers to “please the chief minister”.
Abhishek said he would remember the names of the police officers who have been “acting at Adhikari’s behest”, and that they would “face the consequences after a change in government”.
The CM alleged that one of Abhishek’s associates, who was recently arrested by the police, had disclosed some information which worried the TMC MP.
Later in the day, during a BJP workers’ meeting at Baruipur, the chief minister said, “The people of South 24 Parganas are now experiencing true freedom — of speech and religion. The nuisance caused by ‘cockroaches, bedbugs, and termites’ has increased, which is why holding political meetings here has become necessary. Today’s gathering has turned into a massive surge of people.”
Taking an apparent dig at former chief minister Mamata Banerjee without naming her, Adhikari said, “You have a question in your minds: when will the big thief go? One has to choose the time carefully and do everything properly. The big thief will go, so there is no reason to worry. The person with whom she sang her last duet has already left.”
The chief minister was making a veiled reference to the arrest of former TMC minister Indranil Sen.
Questioning the political relationship between the TMC and the CPI(M), he said that the Trinamool Congress, which was once formed with the aim of saving West Bengal from “the oppression of the CPI(M)”, is now “creating a political understanding with the CPI(M)”.
Referring to Mamata’s Delhi visit and her meeting with CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, Adhikari said the party was now trying to “become active in Delhi politics”, after “losing importance” and its recent poll defeat in the home state.