West Bengal: Supporters of 2 TMC leaders clash, police complaint registered

Barely a week into his return to the ruling Trinamool Congress, a fresh “turf war” has broken out between the supporters of former Bidhannagar mayor Sabyasachi Dutta and that of state Fire Services Minister and Bidhannagar MLA Sujit Bose.

Udayan Sarkar, a local Trinamool leader seen as a close aide of Dutta, lodged a complaint at Bidhannagar North police station on Saturday, claiming that Sujit Bose’s son, Samudra Bose, created a nuisance and indulged in destruction of property at the Durga Puja pandal in Salt Lake’s CE Block.

The puja, to a large part, involves locals who are known to be supporters of Dutta.

In his complaint to the police, Sarkar said, “I had put up some posters in my neighbourhood where I am seen with our honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and (her nephew and Trinamool national general secretary) Abhishek Banerjee. These were torn down.”

He further wrote, “In another incident that came close on the heels of the earlier one, on October 14, our honourable minister Sujit Bose arrived at CE Block’s Puja pandal around 1pm along with his son Samudra Bose and some of his associates and tore off some posters of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee that had been put up inside the premises.”

Reacting to the complaint against his son, Bose said, “These are baseless allegations.” Before his reinduction into the ruling camp, Dutta went to meet Mamata at her Assembly chamber . According to party insiders, Bose and Tapash Chatterjee, a fellow party member considered close to him, were inside the CM’s chamber at the time but left as Dutta walked in.