West Bengal submits primary report to central team, pegs cyclone damage at Rs 21K crore

The state government Wednesday handed in a primary report on the damage wrought by cyclone ‘Yaas’ to the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), adding that it will send the final assessment report soon.

The seven-member central team, which visited East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas districts over the last two days, went to some other affected places in the South 24-Parganas to assess the cyclone damage.

Cyclone ‘Yaas’ made landfall in Odisha on May 26, leaving a trail of destruction in the coastal districts of West Bengal as well as the Sunderbans. The storm surge increased the water level on sea, leaving vast swathes of the coastal districts inundated.

The central team also held a meeting with the top state officials at Nabanna on Wednesday.

After handing over the primary report where the extent of damage has been estimated at Rs 21,000 crore, state officials held a detailed discussion with the central team and assured them of sending the final report within a week’s time. Officials from the Finance Department and Disaster Management Department represented the state government at the meeting.