West Bengal: Students get home late after ‘mix-up’ over school buses

A large number of anxious parents gathered outside a private English medium school in Salt Lake on Friday after their wards did not reach home on time.

The students of Salt Lake Siksha Niketan left the campus in the Mahishbathan area of Salt Lake on three school buses but did not reach home, sources said.

Each bus was ferrying about 40 students, the sources said, adding that none of the bus drivers took calls as the parents, driven to panic, rang them up frantically. Failing to get in touch with the drivers, the parents rushed to the school campus.

According to sources, the buses left campus around noon but did not reach their destinations till the evening.

Later, the school authorities claimed a mix-up saying that the school reopened on Friday after a long pandemic break and the students, mostly from classes 1 to 8, boarded the school buses by mistake.

However, the school authorities said they were probing why the bus drivers had kept their phones switched off.

Many anxious parents informed the police about the incident. “No student went missing. Due to confusion, some students, who were supposed to go home by private vehicles, boarded school buses. They were later found inside the buses,” an officer of Bidhannagar Police said.

Later, after about 2 to 3 hours, the buses were traced and the children reached their homes safely.