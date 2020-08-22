Bengal: Strict lockdown enforced as most markets remain closed with stray violations

At a checkpost in Panihati in North 24 Parganas on Friday, during the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown. (Photo by Partha Paul)

A strict bi-weekly lockdown was enforced across the state on Friday even as people chose to stay at home partially due to rain in some places. Markets were largely shut and streets deserted.

However, stray lockdown violations were reported from some parts of Kolkata and other districts, but police ensured that restrictions were followed.

Offices and non-essential services such as public transport and flight operations were shut.

“Some markets were initially open in some areas but were shut after police intervention. No big incident of violation was reported,” said a senior police official.

The state had announced the bi-weekly lockdown (twice a week) late in July to break the chain of coronavirus infection. Next week, the lockdown will be observed on August 27 and 31.

According to police, 294 people were arrested and five vehicles prosecuted for violating “Complete Safety Restrictions” in Kolkata on Friday. As many as 152 people were booked for not using face masks and 13 for spitting in public place.

Around 8,000 police personnel were working in shifts to enforce the lockdown in Kolkata.

A state secretariat official said that public participation was key to keeping people indoors during the bi-weekly lockdown. “Awareness on social media is playing a big role in keeping people indoors, which is important to break the infection chain.”

