15 guns, 56 bullets seized in ECL quarter in Bengal’s Andal; coal mafia link under probe

West Bengal STF seized the firearms from an Eastern Coalfields Limited quarter in Andal, West Burdwan, following leads from an interrogation.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Aug 9, 2026 07:14 PM IST
The arms seizure has placed a renewed spotlight on illegal activities across the region’s coal belts. (Express File Photo)The arms seizure has placed a renewed spotlight on illegal activities across the region’s coal belts. (Express File Photo)
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The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has recovered 15 firearms and 56 live cartridges from an Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) quarter in Andal, with investigators probing an alleged link to coal mafia operations in the Raniganj-Jamuria belt.

The weapons were recovered during a raid near the Padmavati Temple in Parashkol after leads received during the interrogation of two alleged coal mafia operatives, police said.

The haul included improvised pipe guns, .38 revolvers and several 9mm and .32-bore pistols. According to the police, the recovery followed the arrest of Khairul Alam Choudhary in an earlier operation in Jamuria and his associate Samser in Ranchi. Police said information provided by Samser during interrogation led the STF to the weapon cache.

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Officers suspect Alam was involved in procuring and supplying illegal firearms for coal-related criminal operations in the Raniganj-Jamuria coalfields. They are now probing the source of the weapons and whether the two accused were part of a larger interstate arms network.

The STF is also investigating the alleged links of the accused with other members of the coal syndicate and tracing their activities in West Bengal and neighbouring Jharkhand.

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The recovery has also renewed focus on illegal coal mining and theft in the state’s coal belt. ECL chairman and managing director Satish Jha urged employees and other stakeholders to use the Ministry of Coal’s Khanan Prahari mobile application to report illegal mining and coal theft.

“Illegal coal mining and theft result in the loss of valuable national resources and pose serious challenges to safety, environmental sustainability and the well-being of local communities,” ECL said in a statement. The company said the app enables workers and citizens to report unauthorised mining and theft, with the aim of strengthening monitoring of coal operations.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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