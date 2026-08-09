15 guns, 56 bullets seized in ECL quarter in Bengal’s Andal; coal mafia link under probe

The arms seizure has placed a renewed spotlight on illegal activities across the region’s coal belts. (Express File Photo)

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has recovered 15 firearms and 56 live cartridges from an Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) quarter in Andal, with investigators probing an alleged link to coal mafia operations in the Raniganj-Jamuria belt.

The weapons were recovered during a raid near the Padmavati Temple in Parashkol after leads received during the interrogation of two alleged coal mafia operatives, police said.

The haul included improvised pipe guns, .38 revolvers and several 9mm and .32-bore pistols. According to the police, the recovery followed the arrest of Khairul Alam Choudhary in an earlier operation in Jamuria and his associate Samser in Ranchi. Police said information provided by Samser during interrogation led the STF to the weapon cache.