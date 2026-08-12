West Bengal: In Bangaon, bordering Bangladesh, Special Task Force arrests suspected ISI operative

Investigators are looking into Rouf ’s contacts within West Bengal and trying to identify who was scheduled to receive him across the border in Bangladesh.

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested a suspected Pakistani national along the India-Bangladesh border in Bongaon early Wednesday morning. Rana Rouf was allegedly living in India under the assumed name Wahab Alam using forged identification documents, the STF said.

Investigators suspect Rouf of having long-standing links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and of being involved in espionage and terror-related activities. According to STF sources, Rouf is originally a resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan. He allegedly entered India via Nepal in 2012 before settling in West Bengal.

During the search operation, officers seized sensitive materials, including photographs of railway stations, train movements, and tracks across the country, as well as documents related to the Indian Army.