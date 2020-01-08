West Bengal: State to run extra buses, give up to Rs 6L insurance for vehicles damaged in bandh

The West Bengal Travel Corporation will operate 1,150 buses as compared to the usual 900 buses. South Bengal State Transport Corporation will run 826 buses as against the usual 692 buses. North Bengal State Transport Corporation will roll out 655 buses as compared to the normal 605 buses. (Representational Image) The West Bengal Travel Corporation will operate 1,150 buses as compared to the usual 900 buses. South Bengal State Transport Corporation will run 826 buses as against the usual 692 buses. North Bengal State Transport Corporation will roll out 655 buses as compared to the normal 605 buses. (Representational Image)

The state government will run more buses than usual on Wednesday and offer insurance cover to vehicles against damages during the bandh called by trade unions, said Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Control rooms will be operated at the Transport Department, Transport Directorate and its subordinate offices for 24 hours from 6 am on Wednesday.

Banking, transport and other services across the country are likely to be hit due to the nationwide strike. Nearly 25 crore people are said to be taking part in this strike to protest against the government’s “anti-people” policies.

In West Bengal, trade unions affiliated to the Left and other parties have supported the bandh against the economic policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre. However, the TMC-led state government said it will not support any bandh.

“The State Transport Undertakings will operate about 22 per cent additional buses tomorrow,” a Transport Department official quoted minister Adhikari. The West Bengal Travel Corporation will operate 1,150 buses as compared to the usual 900 buses. South Bengal State Transport Corporation will run 826 buses as against the usual 692 buses. North Bengal State Transport Corporation will roll out 655 buses as compared to the normal 605 buses.

Meanwhile, all the vehicles registered within the state of West Bengal have been insured by the Transport Department with an insurance coverage of up to Rs 6 lakh.

“Any vehicle damaged between 12 am to midnight of Wednesday will be covered under this insurance. The vehicles must have a valid registration certificate, permit, certificate of fitness and driving licence. An FIR must be lodged within 24 hours of the incident,” said an official.

The claims of insurance should be submitted at the office of the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at Kasba.

Meanwhile, police too have made adequate arrangements for the strike.

“Adequate and strong police arrangements are being made to thwart any forceful bandh,” said Kunal Agarwal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

