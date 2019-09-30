Bengal: State requests Railways to repair Tallah bridge portion

The state Public Works Department (PWD) has requested Indian Railways to carry out the repair work on the portion of Tallah bridge in Kolkata – closed from Sunday for heavy vehicles weighing over three tonnes – which has railway tracks underneath it.

The PWD engineers said Indian Railways should carry out the repair work on the portion. “We have informed the Railways about it. However, we have not got any reply as of now. We, however, are bringing an expert to inspect the condition of this bridge on October 3,” said Chief Engineer Debasish Roy who visited the site along with PWD Minister Arup Biswas and other officials Sunday.

State PWD minister Biswas said, “We are trying our best to inspect the bridge thoroughly. We are bringing better machines to do it. We want to provide relief to the people as soon as possible.”

Days ahead of Durga Puja, the movement of heavy vehicles, including buses, has been barred on the key Tallah bridge, that connects several parts of North 24 Parganas district to Kolkata.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with all the stakeholders — transport office, PWD, police, Urban Development Department, Railways and Kolkata Municipal Corporation among others — at Nabanna, the state Secretariat, on Friday.

Kolkata Mayor and state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Friday said only small cars will be allowed to ply on the 625m-long bridge.