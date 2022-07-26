scorecardresearch
West Bengal: State logs 1,094 new Covid cases, seven fresh fatalities

A total of 14,646 samples were tested on Sunday at a positivity rate of 12.41 per cent.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 26, 2022 4:50:28 am
A total of 14,646 samples were tested on Sunday at a positivity rate of 12.41 per cent.

West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 20,86,483 on Monday as 1,094 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 21,327, a health bulletin said.

The state had recorded 1,817 cases and six deaths on the previous day.

The number of active cases dipped to 22,657 from 24,329 on the previous day as 2,759 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,42,499. The daily positivity rate was at 12.65 per cent as 8,645 samples were tested for Covid-19, the state health deaprtment bulletin said.

The state had reported 1,844 new infections on Saturday.



The state now has 24,329 active cases, as 20,39,740 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

On Saturday 72,04,073 precaution doses were administered in the state, the state health deaprtment bulletin said.

With PTI

