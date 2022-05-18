West Bengal SSC recruitment: Division bench upholds single bench order, CBI to probe scam

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday upheld the single bench directive asking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam in West Bengal.

A single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered a CBI probe in seven cases of alleged irregularities in the appointment of Group C, Group D staff and other positions under West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

The state government had challenged the single bench order before the division bench of the High Court which had stayed such orders and formed a committee under former Justice Ranjit Kumar Bag to investigate the allegations. The committee recently submitted its report before the court where it said that the WBSSC had flouted norms in the recruitment of Group C candidates.

Hearing the matter on Wednesday, the division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Ananda Kumar Mukherjee upheld the single bench order and said the CBI will continue its investigation into these scams.

“The division bench…clearly said that there is no infirmity in the order of the single bench and therefore upheld the single bench order which had directed a CBI probe in Group C appointment irregularities in SSC,” advocate Firdous Shamim said.

“The 10-member super committee which was appointed in 2019 is involved in this SSC recruitment scam. There is a need to have a CBI investigation to ascertain the money trail. The division bench has returned the matter to the single bench…,” he added.

Following the division bench order, the single bench of Justice Gangopadhyay directed former state education minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI by 6 pm Wednesday in connection with his alleged involvement in the recruitment scam. The bench also appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to relieve Chatterjee of his posts. Chatterjee at present is state Parliamentary Affairs Minister and also holds the Commerce and Industries portfolio.