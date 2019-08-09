West Bengal: Sovan Chatterjee skips TMC campaign launch event in south Kolkata

The TMC launched the campaign, Didi Ke Bolo, in the Behala area Thursday. TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee and party’s Kolkata Dakshin MP Mala Roy launched the mass outreach program. However, party leader and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee gave the event a miss.

On the occasion, the TMC leaders distributed T-shirts with the campaign logo and identity cards to the party workers.

“It is our duty to address the grievances of common man. So far, we have received a phenomenal response from the people through this campaign. It is not true that we only receive grievances. We also get suggestions from people,” said Partha. He, however, refused to comment on Sovan’s absence during the event.

Sovan has been maintaining a distance from party activities since he had stepped down from his ministerial and mayoral posts last year. However, he has not resigned from his party. He had a difference of opinions with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee after his marital discord came out in the open and the CM holding him responsible for not concentrating enough on administrative works.