West Bengal: Six die after consuming ‘spurious liquor’ in Howrah, locals stage protest

July 20, 2022 4:10:25 pm
Six people died at Ghusuri in West Bengal’s Howrah district Wednesday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at an illegal hooch joint. Around twenty other people were admitted to a local hospital with many in critical condition, according to sources. The police sent the bodies for postmortem and said they have launched an investigation.
Locals alleged that the affected people consumed liquor at the joint last night, following which many fell ill. After the deaths were reported, locals staged a protest in the area against the hooch joint adjacent to the railway tracks and at a stone’s throw distance from the Malipanchghora police station. A local liquor shop in the area was also vandalised.
Pratap Karmakar, who is learnt to have run this particular hooch joint, has been absconding since morning, said sources.
Locals alleged that customers at the hooch joint were mainly workers of the small factories and foundry units in and around the Ghusuri area.
“The police did not take action against this hooch joint despite several complaints. If they had taken action then this would have been avoided,” said a local woman who was seen protesting at the site.
The biggest ever hooch-tragedy in West Bengal took place in December, 2011 at Sangrampur under Diamond Harbour subdivision in the South 24 Parganas district, where 143 people died after consuming methanol-tainted liquor.
