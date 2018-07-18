West Bengal: Six arrested for assaulting cops on way PM Modi’s rally

West Midnapore district police chief Alok Rajoria said the six accused will be produced in a local court. (Representational Image) West Midnapore district police chief Alok Rajoria said the six accused will be produced in a local court. (Representational Image)

Six BJP workers have been arrested for assaulting policemen who were manning the roads leading to the rally venue in Midnapore town, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken Monday, police said.

Sources said the incident occurred at Kharagpur’s Chowringhee Crossing, when police personnel asked a number of BJP supporters to step off their buses and walk the rest of the way. This allegedly angered the party activists, who retaliated with force, they added. As many as 14 police officers and civic volunteers were injured in the incident, video recordings of which have gone viral on social media.

West Midnapore district police chief Alok Rajoria said the six accused will be produced in a local court. “An investigation is on,” he added.

The incident was condemned even by Dilip Ghosh, president of the BJP’s Bengal unit, who said that those involved in attacking police officers cannot be defended.

Video clips of the incident show a handful of policemen surrounded by angry party workers, who then proceed to rain blows on them. The policemen are then seen trying to escape. One is even thrown to the ground before he managed to flee.

Police said they asked the BJP supporters to walk the rest of the way because the roads leading to the venue had been clogged with traffic. A search is on for others involved in the attack.

