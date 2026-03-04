West Bengal SIR: your name missing from final voter list? Here’s how to apply

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal and Special Observer Subrata Gupta at a press conference in Kolkata on February 28. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has published a final voter list prepared after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. If your name is missing from the list, you still have an opportunity to apply for its inclusion.

How much time do you have?

You can apply to the district magistrate or district election officer (DEO) through your booth-level officer (BLO) within 15 days of the list’s publication. The list was published on February 28.

If the DEO rejects the application, you can file an appeal with the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) within the next 15 days.