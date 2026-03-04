West Bengal SIR: your name missing from final voter list? Here’s how to apply

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has published a final voter list prepared after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

CEO Manoj Kumar AgarwalWest Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal and Special Observer Subrata Gupta at a press conference in Kolkata on February 28. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has published a final voter list prepared after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. If your name is missing from the list, you still have an opportunity to apply for its inclusion.

How much time do you have?

You can apply to the district magistrate or district election officer (DEO) through your booth-level officer (BLO) within 15 days of the list’s publication. The list was published on February 28.

If the DEO rejects the application, you can file an appeal with the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) within the next 15 days.

How to check your name online?

Voters can check the voter list on the following websites:
ceowestbengal.nic.in
electoralsearch.eci.gov.in
If you can’t find your name on the list, you have to apply afresh.

What to do if your name is missing?
Apply via the voters.eci.gov.in portal, or
Apply directly to the BLO or DEO.

If an application is rejected at the CEO level, you can submit a Form 6 to register as a new voter (available to anyone 18 years or older). Form 6 is available on the Voter Helpline App and portal. You can download the ECINET app, fill in a Form 6, and upload all required documents. You must submit the filled-in form to the BLO or the electoral registration officer (ERO).

