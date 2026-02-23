West Bengal SIR final electoral roll date nears: Here’s how to check your name in voter list 2026

West Bengal voter list 2026 update: With SIR final electoral roll date nearing, here’s a step-by-step guide to check your name online.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readFeb 23, 2026 06:00 PM IST
WB SIR Final Electoral Roll Date Nears (Image generated using AI)WB SIR Final Electoral Roll Date Nears (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

West Bengal SIR Final List Date: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to publish the final electoral rolls for West Bengal on February 28. Last week, the Supreme Court directed deployment of serving and former district judges to assist the Election Commission (EC) in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The top court also permitted the EC to publish a draft list of voters in the state by February 28 while allowing the poll panel to also issue supplementary lists later.

West Bengal final voter list 2026

As the Election Commission is set to publish the final electoral roll on February 28, the voters will check whether their names appear on the list. However, there is no need to panic. Here’s a simple guide explaining how you can easily find your name in the final voter list 2026:

  • From the ECINET mobile app
  • Log in to voters.eci.gov.in
  • Click ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in
  • Visit your polling station
  • Contact your BLO

West Bengal final electoral roll 2026: Here’s how to find your name on voters.eci.gov.in

  • Visit official website of ECI at voters.eci.gov.in.
  • Click on ‘Download Electoral Roll’ under ‘Services’ section
  • A new page will appear on the screen
  • Select the following details on the portal: State – West Bengal, Year of Revision – 2026, Roll Type – SIR Final Roll 2026, District – as applicable, Assembly Constituency – as applicable and Language – as preferred. Then enter the captcha code.
  • After this, choose your polling station name from the list and click on “Download Selected PDFs” to access the voter list and check your name.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi Stalin
Power-sharing off the table for now, Congress pushes for RS berth for Pawan Khera
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
ZIM vs WI Live Cricket Score: West Indies have been at their destructive best in the tournament. (AP Photo)
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Live Blog
Advertisement