West Bengal SIR final electoral roll date nears: Here’s how to check your name in voter list 2026

West Bengal SIR Final List Date: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to publish the final electoral rolls for West Bengal on February 28. Last week, the Supreme Court directed deployment of serving and former district judges to assist the Election Commission (EC) in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
The top court also permitted the EC to publish a draft list of voters in the state by February 28 while allowing the poll panel to also issue supplementary lists later.
West Bengal final voter list 2026
As the Election Commission is set to publish the final electoral roll on February 28, the voters will check whether their names appear on the list. However, there is no need to panic. Here’s a simple guide explaining how you can easily find your name in the final voter list 2026:
From the ECINET mobile app
Log in to voters.eci.gov.in
Click ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in
Visit your polling station
Contact your BLO
West Bengal final electoral roll 2026: Here’s how to find your name on voters.eci.gov.in
Visit official website of ECI at voters.eci.gov.in.
Click on ‘Download Electoral Roll’ under ‘Services’ section
A new page will appear on the screen
Select the following details on the portal: State – West Bengal, Year of Revision – 2026, Roll Type – SIR Final Roll 2026, District – as applicable, Assembly Constituency – as applicable and Language – as preferred. Then enter the captcha code.
After this, choose your polling station name from the list and click on “Download Selected PDFs” to access the voter list and check your name.
