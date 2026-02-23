West Bengal SIR final electoral roll date nears: Here’s how to check your name in voter list 2026

West Bengal SIR Final List Date: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to publish the final electoral rolls for West Bengal on February 28. Last week, the Supreme Court directed deployment of serving and former district judges to assist the Election Commission (EC) in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The top court also permitted the EC to publish a draft list of voters in the state by February 28 while allowing the poll panel to also issue supplementary lists later.

West Bengal final voter list 2026

As the Election Commission is set to publish the final electoral roll on February 28, the voters will check whether their names appear on the list. However, there is no need to panic. Here’s a simple guide explaining how you can easily find your name in the final voter list 2026: