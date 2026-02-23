West Bengal: SIR vetting by judicial officers likely from today

After Saturday’s meeting, a notice was issued by the registrar of judicial services directing all judicial officers to refrain from taking any leave.

The process of vetting claims and objections in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal by judicial officers is likely to begin from Monday.

This was decided at a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Pal.

This was the second such meeting in as many days following the Supreme Court’s “extraordinary” direction for deployment of serving and former district judges for the SIR verification exercise in the state, citing “trust deficit” between the TMC government and the Election Commission (EC).

The meeting was attended by Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty, Justice Arijit Bandyopadhyay, State Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Special Roll Observer Subrata Gupta, State Director General of Police Peeyush Pandey, Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, and senior officials of the Election Commission, as well as the district judges from all 23 districts of the state who attended it virtually.