West Bengal SIR protest: NIA registers 12 cases in Malda judicial officers gherao

On Monday, a bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi exercised powers under Article 142 and said the NIA will take over the probe even if the offences do not fall in the category under which the agency can take up the probe.

Two days after the Supreme Court rebuked the West Bengal administration for failing to protect the gherao of seven judicial officers, engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, at Kaliachak-II block office and Mothabari Chowrangi more in Malda on April 1, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday registered 12 cases in the case.

“In compliance of the order of Hon’ble Supreme Court in the Suo Moto WP(Civil) No. 3/2026, dated April 6, received today, relating to the safety and security of Judicial Officers deputed for work relating to SIR of electoral rolls in Malda in West Bengal and related Law and Order incidents, today, NIA has re-registered seven FIRs of PS Mothabari and five FIRs of PS Kalichak of District Malda, West Bengal for investigation. The investigation teams of NIA, already moved to Malda for thorough investigation of these cases,” a NIA spokesperson said.