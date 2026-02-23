West Bengal SIR: Judicial scrutiny of voter list begins today, no leaves for judges until March 9

The final list of electoral roll after SIR is set to come out on February 28 (File photo).

The fate of more than 50 lakh West Bengal voters hangs in the balance as judicial officers began a high-stakes vetting process Monday. While the final electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are officially scheduled for publication on February 28, Election Commission of India (ECI) sources indicated that the complete, verified list may be released only two to three days later.

The decision to deploy the judiciary was finalised during a high-level meeting Sunday, chaired by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul of the Calcutta High Court. This marks the second such meeting in 48 hours, following an unprecedented mandate from the Supreme Court. The apex court directed the deployment of serving and former district judges for the SIR verification exercise in the state, citing “trust deficit” between the TMC government and the Election Commission (EC).