West Bengal SIR: Judicial scrutiny of voter list begins today, no leaves for judges until March 9

The fate of more than 50 lakh West Bengal voters hangs in the balance as judicial officers began a high-stakes vetting process Monday. While the final electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are officially scheduled for publication on February 28, Election Commission of India (ECI) sources indicated that the complete, verified list may be released only two to three days later.
The decision to deploy the judiciary was finalised during a high-level meeting Sunday, chaired by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul of the Calcutta High Court. This marks the second such meeting in 48 hours, following an unprecedented mandate from the Supreme Court. The apex court directed the deployment of serving and former district judges for the SIR verification exercise in the state, citing “trust deficit” between the TMC government and the Election Commission (EC).
The meeting was attended by Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty, Justice Arijit Bandyopadhyay, Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Special Roll Observer Subrata Gupta, Director General of Police Peeyush Pandey, Kolkata police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, senior ECI officials and district judges from all 23 districts, who attended virtually.
To meet the tightening deadlines, the Registrar of Judicial Services has issued a strict notification. All judicial officers, ranging from district and sessions judges to those in Special CBI and Pocso courts, have been refrained from taking leave until March 9, 2026.
Any officer currently on leave has been ordered to report for duty by February 23. Even previously approved leaves stand cancelled, with exceptions made only for extreme medical emergencies.
According to the ECI, 68 lakh voters are expected to be struck off the rolls, 5 lakh names have already been rejected, 5 lakh voters remained absent during crucial hearings, and 30 lakh names were flagged for re-verification due to illegible or unauthorised documents.
As it stands, approximately 20 lakh cases are pending verification with Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), while another 4.66 lakh await a final call from District Election Officers (DEOs).
