West Bengal SIR final voter list out, over 63 lakh names deleted

The Election Commission of India (ECI) published the final electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision(SIR) in West Bengal on Saturday. According to Manoj Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, 63 lakh, 66 thousand nine hundred and fifty-two (63,66,952) voters have been deleted in the final list. Meanwhile, 1,82,036 voters were added under Form 6 and 6A and 6,671 voters were added to the list under Form 8. After the second phase of SIR, West Bengal now has 7,04,59,284 voters.
The election commission also informed that 60 lakh, six thousand, six hundred and seventy-five (60,06,675) voters are under adjudication in the state. Before the SIR exercise, the state had seven crore, sixty six lakh, thirty-seven thousand, five hundred twenty-nine voters (7,66,37,529). The final voter list includes 3,60,22,642 male voters, 3,44,35,260 female voters and 1,382 voters of the third gender.
Agarwal also informed that as per the draft roll, published on December 16, 2025, there were seven crore, eight lakh, 16 thousand six hundred and thirty (7,08,16,630) voters.
How to check your name in final SIR list
According to sources, ECI has started distributing two copies of booth-wise final lists to respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) through district administrations. BLOs will keep one list with them, and a copy of the list will be displayed at the local booth.
The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will provide ‘soft copies’ of the list to representatives of the state’s eight recognised political parties.
District authorities will also distribute ‘hard copies’ to the Booth Level Agents (BLA) of these political parties.
The list will also be available on the official ECI website (eci.gov.in), the State Chief Electoral Officer’s website (ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in), and the ECI Net app. By entering their name and EPIC number (Voter ID number) on the designated websites or app, voters can check if they have made it to the final list.
West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal Thursday informed that the list can also be accessed via the websites of District Election Officers (DEO).
