West Bengal SIR final voter list out, over 63 lakh names deleted

The Election Commission of India (ECI) published the final electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal on Saturday. According to Manoj Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, 63 lakh, 66 thousand nine hundred and fifty-two (63,66,952) voters have been deleted in the final list. Meanwhile, 1,82,036 voters were added under Form 6 and 6A and 6,671 voters were added to the list under Form 8. After the second phase of SIR, West Bengal now has 7,04,59,284 voters.

The election commission also informed that 60 lakh, six thousand, six hundred and seventy-five (60,06,675) voters are under adjudication in the state. Before the SIR exercise, the state had seven crore, sixty six lakh, thirty-seven thousand, five hundred twenty-nine voters (7,66,37,529). The final voter list includes 3,60,22,642 male voters, 3,44,35,260 female voters and 1,382 voters of the third gender.