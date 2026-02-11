West Bengal SIR final roll to now be published on Feb 28

EC’s decision comes a day after the SC ordered a one-week extension of SIR schedule in Bengal

By: Express News Service
3 min readKolkataFeb 11, 2026 04:06 AM IST
Bengal govt bent on derailing SIR, following old and flawed electoral roll: EC to top courtAccording to sources, ECI will announce the election schedule of Bengal soon after publishing the final electoral roll.
The Election Commission on Tuesday extended the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal by two weeks. The final electoral roll of the state will now be published on February 28.

The EC’s decision comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered a one-week extension of the SIR schedule in West Bengal. Earlier, the final roll was to be published on February 14.

In the letter to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, EC secretary Pawan Diwan said, “In compliance of the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s direction, the Commission has decided to revise the programme of ongoing SIR in the State of West Bengal.”

As per the new schedule, hearings for those electors who received notices will be held till February 14.

According to the notification, scrutiny of documents and disposal will be completed on February 21. The rationalisation of the polling station will be carried out by February 25 while health parameter checks will conclude on February 27. The final publication of the electoral roll will be held on February 28.

The top court on Monday had extended the deadline of SIR in the state but delivered a strong message that the process cannot be obstructed. “Whatever orders or clarification required, we will issue. But we will not allow any impediment to the SIR process. This must be understood by all states,” Chief Justice Surya Kant had said during the proceedings.

Earlier, the West Bengal CEO had written to EC requesting to extend the schedule of SIR in the state. He had also directed the officials concerned to continue with the hearings in the districts where the process is not completed. He had asked all the district electoral officers-cum-district magistrates (DEO-cum-DMs) to submit data on the pending hearings and proposed to the EC to extend the hearing date till February 14. He had also proposed that the final list be published on February 21.

Meanwhile, the state CEO on Tuesday met with the full bench of the Election Commission of India in Delhi to discuss the preparations for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. According to sources, ECI will announce the election schedule of Bengal soon after publishing the final electoral roll.

