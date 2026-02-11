West Bengal SIR final roll to now be published on Feb 28

According to sources, ECI will announce the election schedule of Bengal soon after publishing the final electoral roll.

The Election Commission on Tuesday extended the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal by two weeks. The final electoral roll of the state will now be published on February 28.

The EC’s decision comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered a one-week extension of the SIR schedule in West Bengal. Earlier, the final roll was to be published on February 14.

In the letter to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, EC secretary Pawan Diwan said, “In compliance of the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s direction, the Commission has decided to revise the programme of ongoing SIR in the State of West Bengal.”